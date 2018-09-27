The Navy on Wednesday awarded CSRA, a General Dynamics [GD] Information Technology subsidiary, a $96 million contract to utilize the company’s commercial cloud services.The one-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) includes four potential one-year follow-up options…
Navy Awards CSRA $96 Million For Commercial Cloud Services
