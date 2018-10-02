The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said it found the likely reason why a Raytheon [RTN] Standard Missile-3 Block IIA missile failed to intercept a target in a January test (FTM-29): a device did not ignite the third stage rocket motor (TSRM).MDA and U.S. Navy sailors…
MDA Says SM-3 IIA Test Failure Caused By Third Stage Ignition Part
