The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) is readying to release a report in the beginning of fiscal year 2019 with new logistics and information warfare recommendations out of its program to inform senior leadership on tools needed to stay ahead of adversaries’…
Marine Corps Warfighting Lab Readying Report To Leadership On Logistics, Information Warfare Recommendations
The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) is readying to release a report in the beginning of fiscal year 2019 with new logistics and information warfare recommendations out of its program to inform senior leadership on tools needed to stay ahead of adversaries’…