Lockheed Martin [LMT] is investing significant resources into modular open-architecture systems so that it can integrate new technologies into the platforms it already builds for the U.S. military.In a world where weapons and other military systems are increasingly…
Lockheed’s Open-Systems Approach Allows Integration Of Commercial, Internal Tech With Military Systems
Lockheed Martin [LMT] is investing significant resources into modular open-architecture systems so that it can integrate new technologies into the platforms it already builds for the U.S. military.In a world where weapons and other military systems are increasingly…