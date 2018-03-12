After reviewing President Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday said it doesn’t expect any negative direct impact to the company but cautioned that its suppliers could suffer, which in turn could increase…
Lockheed Martin Sees Little Direct Impact From Tariffs But Warns On Supply Chain
