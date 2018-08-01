The ninth Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the future USS Charleston (LCS-18), finished acceptance trials earlier this month, the Navy said on Wednesday. The Independence-variant ships are built by Austal USA in Mobile Ala., working under prime…
LCS-18 Finishes Acceptance Trials
