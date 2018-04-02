House Energy and Commerce Committee leadership is seeking input from the head of the Linux foundation on how to better secure systems using open-source software (OSS) from known vulnerabilities.Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), committee chairman, and Rep. Gregg Harper…
Lawmakers Seek Input On Addressing Open-Source Software Vulnerabilities
