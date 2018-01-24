  • Home /
  • Market Sectors/Cyber/
  • Lawmakers Ask Tech CEOs To Explain Embargo On Disclosing ‘Meltdown’ And ‘Spectre’ Cyber Vulnerabilities

Lawmakers Ask Tech CEOs To Explain Embargo On Disclosing ‘Meltdown’ And ‘Spectre’ Cyber Vulnerabilities

Defense Daily | 01/24/2018 | Matthew Beinart

House technology committee leadership called on officials at the top IT companies in the U.S. to explain their collective decision to impose an embargo on disclosing information related to two serious cyber security vulnerabilities affecting their processors.The…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *