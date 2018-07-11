The House and Senate began negotiations Wednesday to reconcile differences between their fiscal year 2019 defense authorization bills, with lawmakers expecting to finish the process by July 27.The Senate voted 91-8 Tuesday evening to move to conference and start…
House, Senate Expect To Finish FY 19 Defense Bill Negotiations By July 27
