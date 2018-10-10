General Dynamics, Aerovironment Aim to Pair Drones with Ground Vehicles for Army, Marines

  • Home /
Defense Daily | 10/10/2018 | Vivienne Machi

A new industry partnership could bring the Army and Marine Corps a step closer to incorporating manned-unmanned teaming concepts into combat operations.Unmanned aerial vehicle-maker Aerovironment has partnered with General Dynamics Land Systems [GD] to integrate…

