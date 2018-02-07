GAO Report: DHS Behind On Identifying Critical Cyber Expertise Needs

Defense Daily | 02/07/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Department of Homeland Security has missed several deadlines to assess its cyber security workforce and has yet to identify the areas it needs improved expertise, according to a new GAO report released Wednesday. A 2014 bill, the Homeland Security Cybersecurity…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *