GAO Adds Security Clearance Process To ‘High-Risk’ List

Defense Daily | 01/25/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Following concerns of extensive backlogs, lagging reform efforts and now IT systems vulnerabilities, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has added the federal security clearance process to its list of “high-risk” programs in need of immediate improvement.The…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *