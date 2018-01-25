Following concerns of extensive backlogs, lagging reform efforts and now IT systems vulnerabilities, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has added the federal security clearance process to its list of “high-risk” programs in need of immediate improvement.The…
GAO Adds Security Clearance Process To ‘High-Risk’ List
Following concerns of extensive backlogs, lagging reform efforts and now IT systems vulnerabilities, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has added the federal security clearance process to its list of “high-risk” programs in need of immediate improvement.The…