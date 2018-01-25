The U.S. Department of Defense’s new fleet of F-35 Lightning IIs is making little progress in overcoming its readiness problems, according to a new report by the Pentagon’s chief weapons tester.“Reliability growth has stagnated,“ Robert Behler, DoD’s…
F-35 Still Struggling With Readiness Woes, DoD Tester Says
The U.S. Department of Defense’s new fleet of F-35 Lightning IIs is making little progress in overcoming its readiness problems, according to a new report by the Pentagon’s chief weapons tester.“Reliability growth has stagnated,“ Robert Behler, DoD’s…