The U.S. Defense Department in September selected Brazil’s Griaule to supply and operate biometric identity management systems for the governments of Afghanistan and Iraq, a contract that represents the company’s largest award with the U.S. government.The award…
DoD Awards Brazilian Company Contract to Provide Biometric System for Afghanistan, Iraq
