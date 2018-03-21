The Department of Defense’s information systems agency has finalized a potentially $17.5 billion deal with 20 companies for its ENCORE III information technology suite.The Defense Information Systems Agency’s ENCORE III is now available to DoD and its federal…
DISA’s $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IT Suite Ready For DoD Use
The Department of Defense’s information systems agency has finalized a potentially $17.5 billion deal with 20 companies for its ENCORE III information technology suite.The Defense Information Systems Agency’s ENCORE III is now available to DoD and its federal…