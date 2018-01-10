Design For Heavy Polar Icebreaker Will Accommodate Adding Weapons Later, Zukunft Says

Defense Daily | 01/10/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Work done between the Coast Guard and the Navy on a new class of heavy polar icebreakers the Coast Guard hopes to begin buying within a year has included making reservations for space, weight and power to add offensive weapons systems at a later date if necessary,…

