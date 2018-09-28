Trump Signs FY '19 DoD Bill Into Law. President Trump on Friday signed the FY'19 minibus bill that includes funding for the Departments of Defense, Education, Labor and Health and Human Services into law. The bill provides DoD with $716 billion in base and OCO…
Defense Watch: Trump Signs DoD Bill, Lockheed Martin Dividends, DHS DNA Effort
