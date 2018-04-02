The future USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer successfully finished builder’s trials on March 31, the Navy said on Monday.The trials included a set of in-port and four days of at-sea demonstrations that allowed shipbuilder…
DDG-116 Finishes Builder’s Trials
