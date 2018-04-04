  • Home /
DARPA Selects Hardware Security Company To Develop New Chip Vulnerability Testing Solution

Defense Daily | 04/04/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA has awarded a contract to hardware security company Tortuga Logic to develop a new solution for improving the security of computer chips on defense and commercial systems.It picked Tortuga to design a new solution…

