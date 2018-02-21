CSIS Says Costs Of Cybercrime Growing Globally

Defense Daily | 02/21/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The cost to the global economy of cybercrimes has risen from an estimated $445 billion in 2014 to nearly $600 billion currently, according to a new study.The reasons for the benefit growth to cyber criminals include faster use of new technologies, more potential…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *