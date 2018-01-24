Columbia Helicopters has received a new task order to continue providing rotary wing airlift support to U.S. Central Command in Afghanistan. The latest deal boosts their total contract value another $35.7 million up to $225.7 million, and the task order period…
Columbia Helicopters Receives Task Order To Continue Airlift Support In Afghanistan
