The upcoming fiscal year 2019 budget request will continue the 2018 budget trend of wholeness to fund maintenance and readiness as well as increased ship procurement to reach the goal of 355 ship fleet, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) said last week.Adm. John…
CNO Says 2019 Budget Will Push For Wholeness, Move Towards 355 Ship Fleet
The upcoming fiscal year 2019 budget request will continue the 2018 budget trend of wholeness to fund maintenance and readiness as well as increased ship procurement to reach the goal of 355 ship fleet, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) said last week.Adm. John…