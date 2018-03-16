Although performance metrics are still lacking for determining the effectiveness of specific types of investments in border security, history has shown that a mix of technology, physical infrastructure and personnel are effective in curbing illegal border activity,…
CBP Official Says Mix Of Infrastructure, Technology And People Best For Border Security
Although performance metrics are still lacking for determining the effectiveness of specific types of investments in border security, history has shown that a mix of technology, physical infrastructure and personnel are effective in curbing illegal border activity,…