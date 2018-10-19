The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released a report on Thursday finding the Navy’s plan to increase shipbuilding to get toward 355 ships would cost a third more than the service estimates when including all costs in shipbuilding.Whereas the Navy’s plan…
CBO Says Navy’s 30-Year Plan Would Cost A Third More Than Service Estimates
