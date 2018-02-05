Briefing

Homeland Security Report | 02/05/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Customs and Border Protection and vessel operator Ferries del Caribe have introduced the first Automated Passport Control system on boar the San Juan-Santo Domingo ferry that transports passengers and cargo between the ports of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Santo Domingo,…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *