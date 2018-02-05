Customs and Border Protection and vessel operator Ferries del Caribe have introduced the first Automated Passport Control system on boar the San Juan-Santo Domingo ferry that transports passengers and cargo between the ports of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Santo Domingo,…
Briefing
