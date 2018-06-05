BAE Systems won a General Dynamics [GD] contract for an undisclosed amount to produce payload tubes for two new U.S. Navy Block V Virginia-class attack submarines, BAE said Tuesday.For this contract, BAE will deliver two sets of payload tubes, each consisting of…
BAE Wins GD Contract For Two More Virginia Payload Module Tubes
