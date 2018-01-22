BAE, HII, and GD Win $238 Million Contract For Maintenance Of Surface Combatants

Defense Daily | 01/22/2018 | Rich Abott

The Navy awarded Britain’s BAE Systems, Huntington Ingalls Inc.’s Continental Maritime [HII], and General Dynamics National Steels and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO) [GD] a combined $238 million modification for maintenance of destroyers and cruisers at San Diego…

