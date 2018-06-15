BAE SYSTEMS’ CV90 and Beowulf combat vehicles and Archer artillery system are receiving increased interest from the Army and international partners, including the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, officials told sister publication Defense Daily June 13.BAE…
BAE Expanding International Market For CV90, Beowulf, Vehicle Options For Archer Howitzer
BAE SYSTEMS’ CV90 and Beowulf combat vehicles and Archer artillery system are receiving increased interest from the Army and international partners, including the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, officials told sister publication Defense Daily June 13.BAE…