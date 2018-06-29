The State Department has approved a $185 million deal with Australia for components needed to integrate the CEAFAR 2 Phased Array Radar System with the AEGIS combat system on their naval ships.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of…
Australia Purchases $185 Million In Components Needed To Integrate CEAFAR 2 Radar With AEGIS
