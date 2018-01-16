Army Seeking Design Proposals For Future Virtual Warfare Operations Facility

Defense Daily | 01/16/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Army officials will begin accepting proposals later this month to design a virtual warfare facility to be housed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.The new Virtual Warfare Center Operations (VWC-N Ops) facility will be used as hub for military aircraft simulators,…

