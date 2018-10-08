Top Army leadership has identified at least $25 billion in proposed funding over the next five years that it plans to shift from equipment items to its top modernization and readiness priorities, with the number expected to grow as officials begin assessing lower…
Army Moving At Least $25 Billion In Future Funding To Modernization Priorities
Top Army leadership has identified at least $25 billion in proposed funding over the next five years that it plans to shift from equipment items to its top modernization and readiness priorities, with the number expected to grow as officials begin assessing lower…