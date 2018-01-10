The Army is seeking further engagement with industry and more opportunities to test new equipment at combat training centers as it moves ahead with its pilot program to integrate cyber and electromagnetic capabilities.The cyber electromagnetic activities (CEMA)…
Army Cyber-Electromagnetic Spectrum Program Needs Industry Engagement, Training Center Testing
