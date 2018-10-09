A federal appeals court on Tuesday effectively cleared the Department of Energy to cancel construction of a controversial plutonium disposal plant under construction in South Carolina.The decision, which followed oral arguments before the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court…
Appeals Court Paves Path to Convert DoE Facility in South Carolina for Weapons Work
