  • Home /
  • Nuclear/
  • Appeals Court Paves Path to Convert DoE Facility in South Carolina for Weapons Work

Appeals Court Paves Path to Convert DoE Facility in South Carolina for Weapons Work

Defense Daily | 10/09/2018 | Dan Leone

A federal appeals court on Tuesday effectively cleared the Department of Energy to cancel construction of a controversial plutonium disposal plant under construction in South Carolina.The decision, which followed oral arguments before the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court…

More Stories You Might Like