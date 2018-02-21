Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received a contract extension to continue supporting the Army’s National Cyber Range (NCR) because training demands nearly depleted the current contract ceiling.The Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation…
Amid Heavy Operational Tempo, Lockheed Martin Awarded Extension For National Cyber Range
