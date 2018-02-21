  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Amid Heavy Operational Tempo, Lockheed Martin Awarded Extension For National Cyber Range

Amid Heavy Operational Tempo, Lockheed Martin Awarded Extension For National Cyber Range

C4I | 02/21/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received a contract extension to continue supporting the Army’s National Cyber Range (NCR) because training demands nearly depleted the current contract ceiling.The Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *