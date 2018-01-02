The Air Force Research Laboratory plans to use an F-16 fighter jet to conduct initial demonstrations of its new Gray Wolf cruise missile, according to Lockheed Martin [LMT], one of two companies recently awarded contracts to develop the weapon.The missile, which…
Air Force To Test New Swarming Cruise Missile On F-16
