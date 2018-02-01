The U.S. Air Force said it will ground its fleet of T-6A Texan II trainer planes Feb. 1 so it can investigate what caused a “cluster” of recent physiological events at three bases.The incidents occurred over the past week at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi,…
Air Force Grounds T-6A Trainers After Physiological Events
