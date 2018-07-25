The Air Force is readying an announcement in the next week of a new Rapid Sustainment Office focused on taking advantage of 3-D printing and advanced manufacturing capabilities to reduce the cost of replacing parts for its aircraft.Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson…
Air Force Creating New Rapid Sustainment Office
The Air Force is readying an announcement in the next week of a new Rapid Sustainment Office focused on taking advantage of 3-D printing and advanced manufacturing capabilities to reduce the cost of replacing parts for its aircraft.Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson…