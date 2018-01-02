Agencies Behind DHS Deadline To Implement New Email Security Protocols

Defense Daily | 01/02/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Federal agencies are following a Department of Homeland Security directive to implement new protocols meant to bolster their email cyber security, but more than half of all government domains won't have the new tool to curb phishing attacks by the January deadline,…

