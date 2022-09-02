Official portrait of Nickolas Guertin, Director of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) in the office of the Secretary of Defense. In September 2022, the White House announced Guertin is being nominated as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition. (Photo: Department of Defense)
The White House on Sept. 2 announced it intended to nominate the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) to be the next Navy acquisition chief.
Nickolas Guertin, head of DOT&E, the Pentagon’s top weapons tester, is being nominated as Assistant…