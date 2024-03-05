Airmen with the 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Unit handle a transported HH-60W Jolly Green II at Kadena Air Base, Japan on Jan. 26.. The HH-60W is designed for personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, humanitarian missions, disaster relief, medical evacuation, and non-combatant evacuations, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
5 hours ago |
03/05/2024
highlights

The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio has laid out some details of possible upgrades to the HH-60W Jolly Green II personnel recovery/combat search and rescue helicopter (PR/CSAR) by Lockheed Martin‘s [LMT]…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...