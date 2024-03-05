Airmen with the 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Unit handle a transported HH-60W Jolly Green II at Kadena Air Base, Japan on Jan. 26.. The HH-60W is designed for personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, humanitarian missions, disaster relief, medical evacuation, and non-combatant evacuations, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio has laid out some details of possible upgrades to the HH-60W Jolly Green II personnel recovery/combat search and rescue helicopter (PR/CSAR) by Lockheed Martin‘s [LMT]…
' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...