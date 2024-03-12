The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory said that its XQ-67A Off Board Sensing Station, built by General Atomics and the first of a second generation of autonomous collaborative platforms, took its maiden flight on Feb. 28,2024 from Gray Butte Field Airport in Palmdale, Calif. (Courtesy Photo on AFRL website)
The U.S. Air Force’s fiscal 2025 budget boosts funding for Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) by $980 million over last year’s request.
For fiscal 2025, the service budgets $2.7 billion in research and development for the NGAD sixth generation…