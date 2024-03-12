The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory said that its XQ-67A Off Board Sensing Station, built by General Atomics and the first of a second generation of autonomous collaborative platforms, took its maiden flight on Feb. 28,2024 from Gray Butte Field Airport in Palmdale, Calif. (Courtesy Photo on AFRL website)
By Frank Wolfe |
2 hours ago |
03/12/2024

The U.S. Air Force’s fiscal 2025 budget boosts funding for Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) by $980 million over last year’s request.

For fiscal 2025, the service budgets $2.7 billion in research and development for the NGAD sixth generation…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.