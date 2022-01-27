Crews of the National Space Defense Center (NSDC) at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo. provide threat-focused space domain awareness across the national security space enterprise. The NSDC was originally established in 2015 as the Joint Interagency Combined Space Operations Center and was renamed in 2017 to more accurately reflect its mission. (U.S. Space Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
18 hours ago |
01/27/2022
highlights

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) is operationalizing Palantir Technologies’ [PLTR] Warp Core tech stack, as the service moves toward fielding  L3Harris Technologies’ [LHX] Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS) for improved Space Domain Awareness…

