On Sept. 13, 1985, Air Force Maj. Wilbert "Doug" Pearson launched an ASAT missile from a highly modified F-15A over Edwards AFB, Calif. that destroyed an unused satellite orbiting 340 miles overhead. The Air Force said that Pearson's launch was the first of an air-launched ASAT, which were to be carried under F-15s. The missile was never put into production or made operational, the Air Force said. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Rather than pursuing an international ban on anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons, the United States is focusing on developing an international consensus on responsible behaviors in outer space, such as activities that do not generate long-lasting orbital debris.
“A…