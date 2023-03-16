The State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Australia for Tomahawk Block V and Block IV All Up Rounds worth $895 million and Hellfire missiles to Poland for $150 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sales on Thursday.

Australia wants to buy up to 200 Block V AURs and 20 Block IV AURs. Also included is support for all three segments of Australia’s Tomahawk Weapon System (TWS) to include the All Up Round (AUR), the Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System and the Theater Mission Planning Center. The support consists of unscheduled missile maintenance; spares; procurement; training; in-service support; software; hardware; communication equipment; operational flight test; engineering and technical expertise to maintain the TWS capability; and other related elements of logistical and program support.

Raytheon Technologies [RTX] is the prime contractor for the Tomahawk and Hellfire systems.

Earlier this week, the U.S., U.K. and Australia signed the AUKUS agreement to share nuclear-powered attack submarines with Australia. As part of this agreement, U.S. will sell up to five Virginia-class submarines before the U.K. and Australia build new shared design, dubbed SSN-AUKUS submarines (Defense Daily, March 13, 2023).