David Bek, National Air and Space Intelligence Center Facilities and Logistics division chief, showcases the layout of the new Intelligence Production Center III to Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. during his visit to Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on May 9th. Expected to be completed in 2024, IPC III will add 980 workstations, mission-specific functions, and advanced visualization capabilities to the NASIC campus, the Department of the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and seven House members from Ohio are advising the Biden administration and DoD to choose Wright-Patterson AFB as the permanent headquarters for U.S. Space Command.
“Should the administration reconsider the next location for…