Viper Shield Is in Production: Priming the F-16 for Tomorrow’s Fight

L3Harris’ Viper Shield—the only modern F-16 electronic warfare system currently in production—harnesses the power of software to give pilots and commanders the edge in an increasingly contested battlespace.

With an extensive history and unsurpassed reputation for agility, versatility and maneuverability, the F-16 is the world’s most widely used military fixed-wing aircraft. L3Harris is leading the charge to keep this icon of the skies protected from sophisticated threats and primed to dominate the future fight.

