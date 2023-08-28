A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket with the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and United States Space Force rolls from the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. (ULA Photo)
The Aug. 29 Cape Canaveral, Fla. launch of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 configuration rocket carrying sensing payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and U.S. Space Force NROL-107 SILENTBARKER program is to be the last Atlas V launch…