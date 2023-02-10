Radar systems at Thule Air Base, Greenland, scan the skies for foreign military rockets and missiles on Sept. 9, 2017. Operation Blue Jay first established Thule Air Base in 1951. Thule Air Base, Greenland, is the Department of Defense's northern most installation and hosts several radar sites (U.S. Air Force Photo)
This week, U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, the commander of U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), spoke of a “domain awareness gap” in saying that the U.S. had failed to detect previous Chinese…