The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) on Monday issued a request for proposal for its Maven program, seeking development of an unclassified platform to map out the commercial supply chain and related risks for artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies that will be key to the program.

Maven will become a program of record in fiscal year 2024 and is designed to apply AI/ML tools to meet the needs of warfighters and decisionmakers. The program was shifted last year to NGA from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security.

The solicitation is open to service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses and will result in a five-year contract that includes four one-year options.

“Maven needs quick-turn open-source, unclassified reporting system that allows NGA to share information of concern with the vendor and the Government without possible inadvertent disclosure of vendor proprietary information,” the April 24 solicitation says. “This platform will also be available as a repository for mission reporting and information sharing about high and critical threats within the agency’s supply chain.”

The AI/ML supply chain platform will need to map all vendor relationships and discover “potentially problematic relationships within vendor networks,” the solicitation says.