Military leaders cut the ribbon at the Navy’s new Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (CoE) in Danville, Va. on Oct. 5, 2022. From left: Rear Adm. Jason M. Lloyd, chief engineer and deputy commander, Ship Design, Integration and Naval Engineering, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA); Rear Adm. Scott Pappano, program executive officer, Strategic Submarines (PEO SSBN); Whitney Jones, director, Submarine Industrial Base; Matt Sermon, executive director, PEO SSBN; and Vice Adm. William Galinis, commander, NAVSEA. (Photo: U.S. Navy courtesy of Institute for Advanced Learning and Research)
By Rich Abott |
6 hours ago |
04/11/2024
Navy/USMC

National Harbor, Md. – A Navy official said the service is pushing to increase the number of metallic 3-D, or additive manufacturing (AM), produced parts fielded on submarines to about 100 by the end of the year.

“We are progressing, we have permanently…

